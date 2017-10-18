How to protect yourself as some scams get harder and harder to detect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While some scams can be easy to detect, others are more difficult, especially if the scammers work to disguise themselves as legit enterprises.

Many of those disguised scams come in the form of email and nothing can ruin your day faster than getting scammed by someone through email who is trying defraud you.

The scammers lurking behind the computer screen are like rats, just waiting to bite you, so we want you to learn how to smell an email rat before it bites.

THE PAYPAL SCAM

You get an email saying your PayPal account has been “limited” and they need your help to help rectify it.

Look closely at the email. There are some clues to help you figure that out that it’s not official. First of all, it says “Dear Customer.”

On its website, PayPal says it never uses generic greetings like “Dear User” or “Dear Customer.”

LINK: PAYPAL FRAUD SITE AND SCAM REPORTING

Instead PayPal uses your real full name.

The fake emails also convey a false sense of urgency like your account is about to be closed or you’ve paid too much.

PayPal says to look for the HTTPS in the URL of the email. Without it, it’s fake.

If you’ve received a fake PayPal email — you can forward it to spoof@paypay.com.

THE FULL MAILBOX SCAM

Emails are the life blood of our lives these days, so when you get an alert telling you your mailbox is about to max out you want to fix that right?

Wrong. It’s a scam designed to get your personal info.

Here’s how to detect this scam:

Right click the link which says “renew your account here,” then paste it into notepad. You’ll see the actual link doesn’t match the email address of the sender — that’s a red flag.

THE FAKE FED-EX NOTICE SCAM

Fake Fed Ex Notices are more fertile ground for scammers.

There is one common one going around saying your package has arrived at the FedEx office instead of your front door and all you have to do is click the “view shipping invoice” link.

LINK: FED EX CUSTOMER SERVICE PROTECTION CENTER

The clue is it’s a fake is in the URL Address. In this particular case, the address was spelled spelled fed-ex.com and it lacked the “S” of the HTTPS secure URL.

The real feed address is https://www.fedex.com

Fed Ex’s security website says the phony email contains viruses, so don’t click it, report it to abuse@fedex.com.