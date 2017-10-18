Is snow in the forecast? No, but the Town of Cary is still preparing today

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s fall and we’re finally starting to feel those cooler temperatures in the Triangle and although it’s not quite cold enough for snow, one town is getting prepared for it anyway.

The Town of Cary is holding a “snow rodeo” today to get their winter weather fleet ready for the possibility of snow and ice this winter.

The last time we saw any measurable snow in the area was March 12.

While that type of precipitation isn’t in the forecast yet, Cary crews know they need to prepare.

Last week, the brining trucks were re-calibrated and tested by spraying water onto the streets.

Crews will meet for a few hours and go over some best practices for inclement weather today.

Employees will participate in a number of classroom exercises today including chainsaw safety, vehicle safety, echelon plowing techniques and safe driving tips, according to Town of Cary officials.

“Our winter weather drill is a decade-old practice that sets us up for a successful season,” said Scott Hecht, public works director. “We work hard in every winter weather storm to return to normal operations as quickly and safely as possible, and these exercises help us find holes in processes and practices we can remedy before the first snowflake.”

According to the Town of Cary, this year’s winter storm inventory includes 77 pieces of equipment – 54 plows and 23 spreaders – along with 900 tons of salt and 2,500 tons of salt/sand mix. There are 766 linear miles of streets in Cary, 557 of which are in subdivisions.

You can expect to see snow plows driving routes on Cary roads from 8 a.m. until around noon.