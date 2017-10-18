Lenovo cuts include approximately 300 in RTP

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) – China-based computer and technology company Lenovo, with its U.S. headquarters in Research Triangle Park, confirmed Wednesday a “worldwide resource action” impacting approximately two percent of its global workforce of roughly 52,000 employees.

CBS North Carolina has learned approximately 300 of the roughly 3,000 local employees will be impacted, bringing the headcount in RTP to about 2,700. A spokesperson says all impacted employees have been notified, and work across different functions and organizations.

“Employees affected by this action are eligible to apply for positions in other areas of Lenovo,” said spokeswoman Milanka Muecke. “While we rebalance our workforce to fuel our future growth, we continue to add resources in the RTP area and elsewhere.”

“While these actions are never easy, they are a necessary part of our continued efforts to ensure long-term, profitable growth across all of our businesses,” said Muecke.

CBS North Carolina reported more than 200 RTP Lenovo employees were laid off in August 2015. Those layoffs were a part of a worldwide lay-off of more than 3,000 employees.