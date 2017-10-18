Man convicted of plotting to behead conservative blogger for Islamic State group

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — A Massachusetts man has been convicted of conspiring to support the Islamic State group with a plot to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller.

Jurors on Wednesday found David Wright guilty of all charges, including conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries.

The 28-year-old faces up to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Wright plotted with his uncle and a Rhode Island man to kill Geller on behalf of the terror group after she organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas. The plot was never carried out.

Prosecutors said Wright also wanted to commit other attacks in the U.S. and encouraged his uncle to kill police officers.

Wright says he didn’t want to hurt anyone and insists he never supported the terror group.

Nichol Rovinski, of Warwick, testified against Wright during the trial, saying some of their plans were thought out on a Warwick beach located near Rovinski’s home.

Rovinski testified that during that meeting on the beach, Wright told him that Geller “deserved to be beheaded” because she insulted Muhammad.

Rovinksi pleaded to three conspiracy counts earlier this year and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 5.