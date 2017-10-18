More than 200 potentially exposed to tuberculosis at Durham’s Northern High, officials say



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 200 students potentially exposed to tuberculosis at Durham’s Northern High, Durham Public Schools says.

A case of pulmonary tuberculosis was found Oct. 11 in a student attending Northern High School. That student has not returned to school since testing positive.

Tuberculosis is spread by people coughing, speaking, sneezing or doing similar things.

Blood testing for those who might have been exposed will happen this week. Another round of testing will be necessary eight weeks later.

“The student and staff testing tomorrow are doing so simply out of an abundance of caution. Anyone who tests positive will receive treatment paid for by the county. There is no need for a deep clean of the school as the germ does not live outside the body for very long,” DPS said in a release. “Experts state that most people who are exposed will not develop active disease.”

