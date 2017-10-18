Mount Olive man charged in 2012 murder of Raleigh infant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mount Olive man has been charged with murder in the death of an infant that occurred in Raleigh in May 2012, according to Raleigh police and an arrest warrant obtained by CBS North Carolina.

James Fidel Jennings, 32, has been charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of an 11-month-old child that occurred in Raleigh on May 31, 2012.

The arrest warrant lists the date of the offense as beginning on May 29, 2012 and ending June 1, 2012.

According to Raleigh police, officers responded to an unresponsive infant located in a home in the 6100 block of Saint Giles Street around 3 p.m. on May 29, 2012. The child was taken to WakeMed where he died two days later on May 31, 2012.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office determined the cause of death was asphyxiation. Following the determination of the child’s death, a joint investigation between Raleigh police and Child Protective Services was opened, police said.

The investigation of the case continued for more than five years until investigators presented the case to the Wake County District Attorney’s Office where it was decided that Jennings should be charged with murder in the case.

Jennings was arrested Tuesday in Mount Olive. Police said that Jennings was the person caring for the boy at the time the child was injured.

Jennings is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under no bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for today.