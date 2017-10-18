Officer released from hospital after Elizabeth City prison escape attempt

By Published:
(WNCT)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — One of the correctional officers hurt during an escape attempt at prison in North Carolina has been released from the hospital.

Public Safety Department spokesman Jerry Higgins said in a news release that officer George Midgett was released from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Virginia on Tuesday evening.

The escape attempt at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City on Oct. 12 killed two other prison employees, 35-year-old correctional officer Justin Smith and 50-year-old Correction Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden.

Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon and maintenance worker Geoffrey Howe remain at the hospital for treatment for injuries they suffered during the attack.

Ten other prison employees were treated and released from hospitals.

The prison is still on lockdown. It has 720 male inmates.

State and local officials continue to investigate.

