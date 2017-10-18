Slain soldier’s family: Call from Trump never came

WASHINGTON (AP) – Relatives of at least a half dozen people who died in military service since Donald Trump became president say they never got a call from him about their loss.

This, despite Trump’s boast that he calls all or nearly all military families when they lose a loved one.

The Associated Press is speaking with military families across the country to see if they got a call from Trump.

Some have not, and feel let down about it.

After Army Sgt. Jonathon M. Hunter died in a suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan in August, his family was told to expect a call from Trump. None came.

Hunter was 23 and from Columbus, Indiana.

His father Mark says the family wanted nothing more from Trump than an acknowledgment that Jonathon Hunter had made the ultimate sacrifice for his country.

The family spoke with Vice President Mike Pence at a ceremony honoring the return of the soldier’s remains.