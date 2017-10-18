Sunshine & cooler temperatures continue Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The coldest temperatures that central north Carolina has felt in more than six months are on the way Wednesday morning. After only seeing highs in the mid 60s Tuesday afternoon and just a week after seeing highs in the 90s last week, some of us may have upper 30s when we leave for work and school Wednesday morning.

The cold front that moved through Monday will continue to drop our temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The morning low Wednesday is expected to be 40 in Raleigh, but may outlying areas will fall down to the upper 30s. This would be the coldest thermometer readings we’ve seen since April 9 when we got down to 38.

The forecast for the rest of the week, after Wednesday morning will start to warm up with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. It will be ideal for the North Carolina State Fair. Highs will gradually warm to the upper 70s to near 80 by next Sunday. Overnight lows could drop into the upper 30s in some spots on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be sunny. The high will be near 70, after a morning low of 40.

Thursday will be sunny. The high will be 76, after a morning low of 45.

Friday will be sunny. The high will be 77, after a morning low of 48.

Saturday will be sunny. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 51.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm. The high will be near 80, after a morning low of 53.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a better chance of rain. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 59. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

