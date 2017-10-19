11 arrested, 3 minors recovered in NC as part of nationwide child sex trafficking sting

WASHINGTON (CBS/WNCN) — The FBI is cracking down on what it calls a national epidemic of kids caught up in sex trafficking. FBI agents and local police have been carrying out a nationwide sweep since last week to rescue children involving FBI field offices from all 50 states.

It’s called Operation Cross Country XI – part of a national initiative called Innocence Lost. So far, 84 kids have been recovered and 120 alleged traffickers have been arrested this year.

It is a coast-to-coast effort that has FBI agents and local police working together to make arrests and recover victims.

According to the FBI, since the initiative began in 2003, more than 6,500 children have been recovered and more than 2,500 people convicted for trafficking related crimes.

“We see it everywhere. It’s pervasive and persistent and it’s national and it’s even international. We’re talking about those most vulnerable in our society, kids, children being exploited,” said Paul Abbate, executive assistant director of the FBI.

This most recent crackdown, which ran from Oct. 12-15, resulted in 11 arrests in North Carolina. Thirteen law enforcement agencies in the state conducted operations in Raleigh, Fayetteville, Charlotte and Lumberton, according to the FBI.

In addition to the 11 arrests in the state, three minor victims “were recovered or were offered assistance from the FBI’s Office of Victim Assistance, U.S. Attorney’s Victim Assistance, and other non-governmental organizations,” according to a press release from the bureau.

“We at the FBI have no greater mission than to protect our nation’s children from harm. Unfortunately, the number of traffickers arrested—and the number of children recovered—reinforces why we need to continue to do this important work,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “This operation isn’t just about taking traffickers off the street. It’s about making sure we offer help and a way out to these young victims who find themselves caught in a vicious cycle of abuse.”

Law enforcement personnel held operations in truck stops, casinos, on internet websites, street corners and hotels as part of Operation Cross Country XI, the FBI said.

The following law enforcement agencies participated in Operation Cross County operations in North Carolina: the FBI, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, Gastonia Police Department, North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Raleigh Police Department, Fayetteville Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Lumberton Police Department, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and United States Marshals Service.