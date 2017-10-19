13-year-old Fuquay-Varina boy found safe after leaving church, officials say

UPDATE: Charles McCoy has been found safe in Holly Springs and returned home, authorities say.

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – Authurities are asking for help locating a 13-year-old boy who left church Wednesday afternoon and hasn’t been seen since.

Charles Levi McCoy was last seen leaving the Hilltop Freewill Baptist Church, located at 10212 Fayetteville Road, around 4:30 p.m.

Officials said he was upset over a “possible disciplinary issue.”

He was wearing a navy-blue hoodie, navy blue khaki pants and black tennis shoes.

He stands around 5 feet 2 inches tall and has red hair.

A witness told authorities they thought they saw McCoy walking on the side of Optimist Farm Road and Bells Lake Road.

Officials searched for McCroy Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The boy is said to be a skilled camper and could have stayed in a wooded area overnight.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Charles Levi McCoy please contact the Fuquay-Varina Police Department at 919-552-3191.