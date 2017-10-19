2 teens arrested after beating SC man as he slept, police say

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) – Two teens were arrested after a man was beaten in the face while sleeping at a home in Loris early Tuesday morning.

An incident report from Horry County Police says officers were called to a home on Clio Road in Loris about 4 a.m. Tuesday. The victim, a 38-year-old man, had several cuts to his face, with a gash on his left temple so deep the officer could see the bone, the report states.

The victim told officers that he and his wife got into an argument “over something small” Monday night. While the man was arguing with his wife, a 15-year-old male living in the home walked up to the victim, pointed a gun at him, and told the victim to leave the woman alone.

The victim’s wife and the teen then left the home and the victim went to sleep, the report details.

The victim said he was awakened by someone walking beside his bed and “the next thing he knew someone started hitting him in the face with something made of metal,” he told police.

The victim said while he was being beaten, he heard the two alleged attackers talking and identified them as the 15-year-old who lives in the home and the teen’s friend, 18-year-old Chance Lacy Johnson. The victim told police what type of vehicle Johnson drives and where he lives.

When officers went to the home on Kenny Ridge Road they found the GMC Yukon with mud tires, as described by the victim. Officers note there was “blood in plain view on the front passenger seat and driver seat” of the Yukon.

The teenager and Johnson were both at the home and were arrested for attempted murder, the report states. The 15-year-old’s name has not been released by police.

The report states the teen was transported to DJJ and Johnson was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful possession of a machine gun or sawed-off shotgun. At the time of this posting, Johnson was still in jail with no bail set.