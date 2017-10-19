3 teens, 1 adult injured in Johnston County crash; man charged with DWI

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County man is facing charges after being involved in a near head-on crash close to Four Oaks and then leaving the scene, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, Jeremy Lyon, 28, of Four Oaks, was traveling in his Mercedes Benz around 8 p.m. near Lassiter and Reedy Creek roads when his vehicle crossed the center line and slammed into a Nissan Versa with four people inside, including three teens.

Troopers said the crash was nearly head-on. Everyone in the Nissan — an adult female driver, two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old — was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver suffered broken bones and the teens suffered minor injuries.

Authorities said they’re unsure of the relationship between the four people in the Nissan.

According to troopers, Lyon ran from the scene and was found at his home about a mile away from the wreck.

Lyon was arrested and has been charged with driving while impaired and fail to report accident. He is being held in Johnston County Jail.