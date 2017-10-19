5 cans of Food Lion canned food gets you free entry into the NC State Fair today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina is holding a major fundraiser today.

The organization launched its annual event, Hunger Relief Day, which is one of the largest canned food drives in the state.

People can bring five Food Lion canned goods to the State Fair today and get free entry.

The organization said this is one of their largest fundraisers with, on average, 200,000 pounds of food donated. The Food Bank says the fundraiser’s success depends on residents and their generosity.

“Hunger is everywhere. It’s very invisible sometimes, but it has real effects for families. Everything we can do can to help makes a difference for a family in need,” said Caitlin Cohn with the Food Bank. “You don’t know if it’s a neighbor, a classmate of a child that you have, or someone that you work with even. Every bit helps. The point of us (Food Bank) is someone who doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from doesn’t go hungry.”

A donation can be made all day at the fair or your local Food Lion.