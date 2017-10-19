Clayton’s biggest-ever drug bust nabs 19, police say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton police arrested 19 people in a series of early morning raids Wednesday. Town police are calling it the biggest anti-drug operation in the department’s history.

Police also seized cocaine, heroin, marijuana, guns and thousands of dollars in cash.

Police said three months of undercover work preceded the roundup they’re calling Operation Hailstorm. The department worked closely with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Selma and Smithfield police, officials said.

“The streets are going to be a lot quieter this weekend,” said Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand in a news release. “These dealers have polluted this community and, frankly, have polluted many communities throughout Johnston County and the region. Hopefully, they got the message that dealing drugs in the Town of Clayton is not acceptable. I simply have zero tolerance for illegal drugs.”

Police arrested 19 suspects on Wednesday and are looking for eight more, according to officials. All the people arrested have Clayton addresses, police said.

Those charged were:

Timothy Leon Horton, 52, $15,000 bond

one count of conspiracy to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance

Cedveon Raheem Rouse, 22, $220,000 bond

one count of obtaining property false pretense

four counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

four counts of selling marijuana

four counts of delivering marijuana

Amy Gray Oneal, 37, $60,000 bond

two counts of conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana

two counts of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place

Darius Hikeen Ray, 21, $20,000 bond

one count of conspiracy to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance

Joshua Shane Mitchell, 21, $180,000 bond

one count of obtaining property by false pretense

three counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

three counts of sell marijuana

three counts of deliver marijuana

Michael Joseph Vrabel, 21, $130,000 bond

four counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

four counts of sell marijuana

one count of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place

Satchel Tobias Needham, 20, $140,000 bond

one count of sell cocaine

one count of deliver cocaine

one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

two counts of sell marijuana

two counts of deliver marijuana

Thurman Keith Ward II, 44, $130,000 bond

one count of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place

three counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

three counts of sell marijuana

three counts of deliver marijuana

Rodney Alonzo Williams Jr., 31, $290,000 bond

one count of Conspire sell or deliver cocaine

two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

two counts of sell or deliver cocaine

three counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

three counts of sell or deliver marijuana

three counts of conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana

Albino Zamora, 17, $50,000 bond

one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

one count of sell or deliver marijuana

one count of conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana

Michael Travis Pearson, 57, $1,000,000 bond

10 counts of trafficking opium or heroin

one count of conspiracy to traffic opium/heroin

one count of Conspire to sell or deliver cocaine

eight counts of sell or deliver/possess controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

Bryan Lamont Barbour, 43, $80,000 bond

two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

two counts of sell marijuana

two counts of deliver marijuana

Gregory Marshal Hinton, 47, $220,000 bond

two counts of sell or deliver marijuana

two counts of sell marijuana

two counts of deliver

three counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

three counts of sell cocaine

three counts of deliver cocaine

one count of conspiracy to sell cocaine

one count of conspiracy to sell marijuana

Joseph Archie Barbour Jr., 58, $100,000 bond

one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

one count of sell or deliver cocaine

one count of conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine

Tafari Linley Streeks, 21, $25,000 bond

one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

one count of conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana

one count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Marcus Deontoine Best, 39, $120,000 bond

three counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

three counts of sell or deliver marijuana

three counts of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place

Dean Leroy Martin, 30, $60,000

two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

two counts of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place

one count of sell cocaine

one count of conspiracy to sell cocaine

Louis Smith, 61, $180,000 bond

two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

one count of sell cocaine

one count of deliver cocaine

one count of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place

one count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Kenneth Ray Powell, 32, $110,000

one count of conspire sell or deliver cocaine

one count of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place

three counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

three counts of sell marijuana

three counts of deliver marijuana

