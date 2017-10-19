Clayton’s biggest-ever drug bust nabs 19, police say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton police arrested 19 people in a series of early morning raids Wednesday. Town police are calling it the biggest anti-drug operation in the department’s history.

Police also seized cocaine, heroin, marijuana, guns and thousands of dollars in cash.

Police said three months of undercover work preceded the roundup they’re calling Operation Hailstorm. The department worked closely with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Selma and Smithfield police, officials said.

“The streets are going to be a lot quieter this weekend,” said Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand in a news release. “These dealers have polluted this community and, frankly, have polluted many communities throughout Johnston County and the region. Hopefully, they got the message that dealing drugs in the Town of Clayton is not acceptable. I simply have zero tolerance for illegal drugs.”

Police arrested 19 suspects on Wednesday and are looking for eight more, according to officials. All the people arrested have Clayton addresses, police said.

Those charged were:

Timothy Leon Horton, 52, $15,000 bond

  • one count of conspiracy to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance

Cedveon Raheem Rouse, 22, $220,000 bond

  • one count of obtaining property false pretense
  • four counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana
  • four counts of selling marijuana
  • four counts of delivering marijuana

Amy Gray Oneal, 37, $60,000 bond

  • two counts of conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana
  • two counts of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place

Darius Hikeen Ray, 21, $20,000 bond

  • one count of conspiracy to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance

Joshua Shane Mitchell, 21, $180,000 bond

  • one count of obtaining property by false pretense
  • three counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana
  • three counts of sell marijuana
  • three counts of deliver marijuana

Michael Joseph Vrabel, 21, $130,000 bond

  • four counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana
  • four counts of sell marijuana
  • one count of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place

Satchel Tobias Needham, 20, $140,000 bond

  • one count of sell cocaine
  • one count of deliver cocaine
  • one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine
  • two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana
  • two counts of sell marijuana
  • two counts of deliver marijuana

Thurman Keith Ward II, 44, $130,000 bond

  • one count of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place
  • three counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana
  • three counts of sell marijuana
  • three counts of deliver marijuana

Rodney Alonzo Williams Jr., 31, $290,000 bond

  • one count of Conspire sell or deliver cocaine
  • two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine
  • two counts of sell or deliver cocaine
  • three counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana
  • three counts of sell or deliver marijuana
  • three counts of conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana

Albino Zamora, 17, $50,000 bond

  • one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana
  • one count of sell or deliver marijuana
  • one count of conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana

Michael Travis Pearson, 57, $1,000,000 bond

  • 10 counts of trafficking opium or heroin
  • one count of conspiracy to traffic opium/heroin
  • one count of Conspire to sell or deliver cocaine
  • eight counts of sell or deliver/possess controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

Bryan Lamont Barbour, 43, $80,000 bond

  • two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana
  • two counts of sell marijuana
  • two counts of deliver marijuana

Gregory Marshal Hinton, 47, $220,000 bond

  • two counts of sell or deliver marijuana
  • two counts of sell marijuana
  • two counts of deliver
  • three counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine
  • three counts of sell cocaine
  • three counts of deliver cocaine
  • one count of conspiracy to sell cocaine
  • one count of conspiracy to sell marijuana

Joseph Archie Barbour Jr., 58, $100,000 bond

  • one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine
  • one count of sell or deliver cocaine
  • one count of conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine

Tafari Linley Streeks, 21, $25,000 bond

  • one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana
  • one count of conspiracy to sell or deliver marijuana
  • one count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Marcus Deontoine Best, 39, $120,000 bond

  • three counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana
  • three counts of sell or deliver marijuana
  • three counts of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place

Dean Leroy Martin, 30, $60,000

  • two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine
  • one count of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana
  • two counts of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place
  • one count of sell cocaine
  • one count of conspiracy to sell cocaine

Louis Smith, 61, $180,000 bond

  • two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine
  • one count of sell cocaine
  • one count of deliver cocaine
  • one count of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place
  • one count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Kenneth Ray Powell, 32, $110,000

  • one count of conspire sell or deliver cocaine
  • one count of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place
  • three counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana
  • three counts of sell marijuana
  • three counts of deliver marijuana

