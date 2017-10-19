Clinton man facing murder charge after day of drinking and fishing leads to shooting, police say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clinton man is charged with second-degree murder after his fishing buddy was fatally shot in the neck as the two fooled around with a gun, according to police.

Elliott Draughon, 53, told emergency room staff that he had spent the day drinking and fishing with Willie Murphy, 63, police said.

“Mr. Draughon further explained that he was messing with a gun, while the two were inside his vehicle, and the gun fired,” police wrote in a news release.

The bullet hit Murphy in the neck, and Draughon drove Murphy to the Sampson Regional Medical Center. He admitted to throwing the gun out of the car as he went, according to police. The gun was later recovered by officers in the 200 block of Beaman Street.

Murphy died, and Draughon was charged with second-degree murder, according to police reports.

Draughon was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine, according to a police report.

His bond was set at $1.5 million secured for the murder charge and $50,000 secured for the other charges.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them at (910) 592-3105 or use the Tip411 system by texting their tip to 847411, starting each message with tipcpd.