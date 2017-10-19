Double amputee vet who refused to leave Durham VA says he doesn’t know how long he can stay

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A veteran who fought to get back into the Durham VA Medical Center says he doesn’t know how long he’ll be able to stay.

CBS North Carolina first reported on James Francis in late September, when he refused to leave after the staff discharged him.

“And I told them I wasn’t going to accept that, and I wasn’t going anywhere,” he said after a town hall at the Durham VA Thursday.

EARLIER: Veteran refuses to leave Durham VA, demands long-term care

The 69-year-old is a Vietnam War veteran and double amputee who receives dialysis treatments three times a week. He worried about the quality of care he’d get at assisted living centers where the VA tried to send him.

“Why are they trying to find a place for me to go? This is what the VA was built for,” he said.

He stayed at the VA in hallways and waiting rooms until administrators let him come back. But, he says, since then he’s gotten no guarantee on how long he can stay or where he’ll end up. He wonders every day if he’ll be forced to leave.

“Well, in Mr. Francis’s case, we’ll continue to assess his condition and try to help him, work with him side by side to try to find him the appropriate level of care,” said Joe Edger, who took over as acting director of the Durham VA earlier this week. “What we have may not feel right for Mr. Francis, but we’ll continue to work with him to find him a solution that he feels comfortable with.”

Ronald Allen is a fellow veteran and has been advocating for Francis. He says he deserves more clarity.

“That’s not telling Mr. Francis anything,” said Allen. “No one, from what he’s told me, has explained to him what his plan of care will be.”