Fair weather expected for the rest of the NC State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a cold start Wednesday morning, some milder air will move in for Thursday. High pressure will remain in control of our weather so expect brilliant sunshine on Thursday. Highs will warm into the middle 70s after staying in the 60s on Wednesday.

Thursday night will still be cool with lows dropping into the middle to upper 40s. As we head into the final weekend of the State Fair, the sunshine and mild weather will continue. Highs through the weekend will be in the upper 70s and lows will be in the 50s.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front on Tuesday. By Monday clouds will increase and showers will be possible later in the day. Tuesday has the best chance of showers along with a slight risk of a storm as the cold front moves through.

Behind the front, cooler air will move back in and highs will be only in the lower 60s by next Thursday.

Today will be sunny with a milder afternoon. The high will be 75. Winds will be west 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight will be clear. The overnight low will be 48. Winds will be calm.

Friday will be sunny. The high will be 77. Winds will be northeast 3 to 5 mph.

Friday Night will be clear. The overnight low will be 52. Winds will be calm.

Saturday will be sunny. The high will be 78; winds will be east 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 53.

Monday will have increasing clouds with a PM shower possible. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 57. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight risk of a storm. The high will be 74, after a morning low of 62. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Wednesday will have decreasing clouds and be cooler. The high will be 66; after a morning low of 50.

Next Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool. The high will be 62, after a morning low of 44.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

