First Tesla Superchargers in Raleigh to be unveiled at North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle’s first Tesla Superchargers will be opening soon in the North Hills shopping center, according to a press release from Kane Realty.

“The Tesla stations will be a welcome addition to North Hills for all Tesla owners,” said John Kane, CEO of Kane Realty Corporation. “Being able to dine, shop, workout, have your nails done or go to a movie while you are charging will be a terrific convenience. It will also be very convenient for our hotel guests to be able to charge overnight.”

Many of Tesla’s Supercharging stations are located right off major interstates. Currently, the closest Supercharging locations for Triangle Tesla owners are in Rocky Mount, Burlington and Lumberton.

A Tesla battery can be fully recharged from 0 percent to 100 percent in around 75 minutes when using a Supercharger, according to the company’s website. There are numerous locations across the Triangle where owners can use a regular Tesla charger, but North Hills will have the area’s first Superchargers.

According to the release, North Hills has also been chosen as a stop for the nationwide “Tesla Model X Mobile Gallery” tour. The Tesla Model X and Airstream gallery will be in the Commons of North Hills from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4.

The Superchargers are expected to be installed and ready to use by the end of October.