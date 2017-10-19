Homicide investigation underway after body found in Harnett County

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was found dead Thursday outside a home on Highway 42 outside Holly Springs, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 9:45 a.m., Harnett County deputies went to a home in the 12000 block of Highway 42 for perform a well-being check.

Responding deputies found a man dead in the home’s yard.

The man’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim has not been identified.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact us at 910-893-9111.