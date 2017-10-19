Man causes serious injuries to girlfriend in roadside assault, Wayne County sheriff says

EUREKA, N.C. (WNCN) – A Snow Hill man is facing charges after deputies say he beat his girlfriend while they were riding in a car and then on the side of the road, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

Joshua McCoy Powell, 36, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury stemming from the Oct. 8 incident.

Powell was traveling through Eureka with his girlfriend when deputies said he began to assault her.

Deputies said the beating continued on the side of the road.

The victim suffered injuries to her head and neck and was taken to Wayne County Memorial Hospital where she received emergency treatment.

Powell was arrested Wednesday and is being held at the Wayne County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.