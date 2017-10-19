Man fatally shot after leading officers on chase following hit and run through NC, SC

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was fatally shot by police in Kings Mountain after he was involved in a hit and run in North Carolina and led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through two states, authorities said.

According to officials in Gaston County, the driver, whose name has not been released, was involved in a hit and run with another vehicle in Gastonia Thursday morning.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol came across the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver. Officials say the chase continued down Highway 321 into South Carolina where the York County Sheriff’s Officer and Clover Police joined the chase.

The driver fired at least two shots at officers during the chase in South Carolina, officials said.

That’s when officials said he drove back into North Carolina and Gaston County deputies and troopers continued chasing the driver.

When the driver got into Kings Mountain, officals said he jumped out of the car and started to run. As he ran away, officials say he fired shots over his shoulder at officers. When he came to a corner at Branch Street, he stopped and pointed his weapon at two Kings Mountain police officers.

Both officers fired shots at the man, killing him. No other people were injured in the shooting.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is normal procedure following a shooting.