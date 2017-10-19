Melania Trump body double theories set Twitter ablaze

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Twitter went crazy recently over an appearance of Melania Trump.

USA Today wrote about the conspiracy theory that the Melania you see by the president’s side at times is a body double.

Her appearance on the South Lawn on Oct. 13 caught the eye of some Twitter users. The sunglass-adorned Melania seemed to look too different for some.

This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie pic.twitter.com/JhPVmXdGit — BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017

While we here in the CBS North Carolina newsroom aren’t buying into these theories, it is certainly an interesting take.