Melania Trump body double theories set Twitter ablaze

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Twitter went crazy recently over an appearance of Melania Trump.

USA Today wrote about the conspiracy theory that the Melania you see by the president’s side at times is a body double.

Her appearance on the South Lawn on Oct. 13 caught the eye of some Twitter users. The sunglass-adorned Melania seemed to look too different for some.

While we here in the CBS North Carolina newsroom aren’t buying into these theories, it is certainly an interesting take.

