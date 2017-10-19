Melania Trump body double theories set Twitter ablaze

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Twitter went crazy recently over an appearance of Melania Trump.
USA Today wrote about the conspiracy theory that the Melania you see by the president’s side at times is a body double.
Her appearance on the South Lawn on Oct. 13 caught the eye of some Twitter users. The sunglass-adorned Melania seemed to look too different for some.
While we here in the CBS North Carolina newsroom aren’t buying into these theories, it is certainly an interesting take.