NC deputy escapes fiery wreck

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A sheriff’s deputy was involved in a car crash on Hwy. 421 near the intersection of the Isabel Holmes Bridge Wednesday night.

Sgt. Cannady with the State Highway Patrol said a Brunswick County deputy was traveling north on 421 and was pulling into the intersection near the Isabel Holmes Bridge when a utility truck making a left on Hwy. 74 hit the deputy’s car.

According to a Facebook post from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy and a sheriff’s office volunteer were taking two involuntary commitment patients to a facility outside of Brunswick County at the time of the wreck.

Trooper Andrew Smith with the Highway Patrol said the deputy was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with gashes and lacerations to his head and substantial damage to his leg.

A female volunteer in the rear driver’s side seat of the police car was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Two other passengers — one sitting beside the deputy and the other in the rear passenger side seat — were taken to the hospital as a precaution, but were not seriously injured.

The driver of the truck, who was not taken to the hospital, was charged with failure to yield right of way.

Eyewitnesses reported the deputy’s car was on fire and according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was able to escape the vehicle.

Both lanes of the bridge were shut down and the northbound lane of 421 was also closed, but they have since reopened.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said that “volunteers often accompany our male deputies on involuntary commitment transports when a female patient is being transported.”