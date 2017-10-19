NC Food Lion executive facing child sex crime charges

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Food Lion executive is facing charges of conspiracy to commit a first-degree statutory sex offense.

Police say 54-year-old Paul Robert LaCroix, from Concord, was arrested in Hendersonville Wednesday.

The arrest was made as part of an ongoing initiative with the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and Homeland Security Investigations.

LaCroix was taken into custody without incident following the investigation. He was being held in the Henderson County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond but has since bonded out, according to records.

LaCroix is an executive with Food Lion and the company released this statement following the arrest:

“Food Lion was recently made aware of the situation involving Paul LaCroix today. He was suspended immediately from the organization, pending further investigation.”

CBS North Carolina contributed to this report