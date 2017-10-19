NC teen now on life support was shot through window, 911 call reveals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A Wilmington teenager remains on life support Thursday after being shot Saturday night, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Officers responded to a home in the 700 block of South 13th Street around 10:16 p.m. Saturday following reports of a shooting. Police found Savannah Alexis Miller, 19, in the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

EARLIER: NC teen on life support after weekend shooting

“Someone just shot in my window from outside and shot her in the head, and she’s on my floor bleeding out! Please help me!” a woman, who identified herself as Miller’s friend, yelled to 911 operators.

The woman continued there were “a lot of dudes outside with guns,” but did not indicate if she or Miller knew any of them or who fired the shots.

Several bullet holes and shell casings were located in the home, according to police radio traffic.

The investigation into the shooting is on-going. It’s unclear if this shooting is connected to a fatal shooting near South Sixth and Castle streets earlier in the day.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”