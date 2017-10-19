Operation puts ‘good-sized dent’ in Johnston County drug industry, chief says

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton police set a new record with 19 arrests in the department’s biggest drug round-up ever.

Named after a downpour that destroyed a cop car in August, officers in Operation Hailstorm pounded on the doors of suspected drug dealers.

Investigators had warrants with multiple charges against 27 suspects, and caught more than two-thirds of them Wednesday. Police and deputies continue to search for the remaining suspects in the investigation.

Detectives began the multi-month case at the beginning of the summer. Chief Blair Myhand said they planned to make arrests in August.

“The investigators when they started this had no idea that it would grow to the scope that it did,” Myhand said. “It continued to get larger, and more people were involved in heavier weights, more amounts of drugs, were able to be purchased (by undercover officers).”

Officers seized thousands of dollars in cash as well as thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs. They also took firearms away from some suspects who aren’t allowed to have guns due to prior convictions.

Myhand said some of the sales took place in convenience store parking lots while others happened at playgrounds.

“I don’t know specifically if we can say how many were targeting children–what are talking about when we say children–but I will say that some of these individuals sold drugs where children play,” Myhand said.

“There were community parks where these deals ended up being arranged, and we charge based on high level offenses because of that.”

Smithfield and Selma police officers, Johnston County Sheriff’s deputies, and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives participated in the operation. The chief said this regional approach involving multiple agencies creates a “force multipler” that lets them do more than they could do independently. He said many of the county’s burglaries and robberies are connected to narcotics as people commit those crimes in order to get money to feed their habits.

“Drug dealers and criminals know no jurisdictional boundaries, sometimes they bleed over in different jurisdictions. There’s a more regional picture of this, yesterday just happened to be the town of Clayton’s day,” the chief said.

“I’m not so naive to think that we eliminated the drug industry from Clayton or Johnston County, but we definitely put a good-sized dent in it (Wednesday). I expect it will be a quiet weekend in town, and there won’t be as many drugs sold in the town of Clayton now, and not for a while anyway.”

Suspects arrested in the first day of Operation Hailstorm are:

Bryan Barbour, Joseph Barbour, Marcus Best, Gregory Hinton, Timothy Horton, Dean Martin, Joshua Mitchell, Satchel Needham, Amy O’Neal, Michael Pearson, Kenneth Powell, Darius Ray, Cedyeon Rouse, Louis Smith, Tafari Streeks, Michael Vrabel, Thurman Ward, Rodney Williams, and Albino Zamora