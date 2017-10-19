Raleigh church to donate Thursday’s State Fair restaurant proceeds to disaster relief

By Published: Updated:
St. Paul's Christian Church will donate 100 percent of Thursday's proceeds to disaster relief for Puerto Rico and Mexico (Beairshelle Edme/CBS North Carolina)


RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For more than 50 years, St. Paul’s Christian Church has used the same recipe for their delicious biscuits served at the fair.

But this year, the church is mixing in some charity to the batter.

On Thursday, 100 percent of proceeds from the church’s sales at the fair will go toward recovery efforts for victims of Hurricane Maria and Mexico’s two earthquakes.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

One senior minister told CBS North Carolina that the tragedies have touched close to home for several church members and it’s the least they can do.

“I want them to know that they’re not alone and there are people nearby who care about them,” said Rev. Diane Faires. “I’m sure it’s going to be a really long, hard struggle. It’s not something that will be over next week or the week after. I hope that they will know people really care about them and are thinking about them.”

People can donate or make a purchase until the end of Thursday. St. Paul’s restaurant is located between Dorton Arena and the state fair flyer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s