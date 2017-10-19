Students come together to remember injured football player



PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange High School Panthers faced off against the Northwood High School Chargers on the football field Thursday night, but the game was about much more than winning.

Both teams came together to show support for Thys Oldenburg, the freshman football player critically injured in a game last week.

Those closest to Oldenburg say his number one passion has always been football.

EARLIER: Hillsborough teen in critical condition after injury during JV football game

“A 14-year-old kid waking up at 5 a.m. every day to work out, that gives you an example of how dedicated,” said Oldenburg’s aunt, Cheri Bowers.

Thys is in Duke Hospital, after being critically injured in a football game a week ago.

“When I saw that a piece of me broke and I couldn’t believe with happened,” said Dari’us Matkins, his teammate and friend. “I just broke down in tears.”

Family members say Oldenburg is still recovering from three emergency surgeries to reduce swelling and bleeding on his brain. His parents have been by his bedside from the beginning and they have faith he’ll get through this.

“The family asks for prayers even more now than when it first happened,” said Bowers. “We really need prayers right now.”

Northwood Football players had prayer towels made to honor Oldenburg that they sold at the game to raise money for his medical expenses.

“He’s one of the football players,” said Jack Thompson, Quarterback for the Northwood Chargers. “You’ve gotta respect that. He loved the sport.”

Robyn Allgood owns the company that made the towels, and after her son suffered a concussion last week, this hits close to home.

“I’m sure he’s a strong young man and he’s gonna get better,” Allgood said.

Northwood sold out of the towels, but will send 100 more to Hillsborough on Friday.

“Times like this there’s always a silver lining to a dark cloud,” said Van Smith, Orange HS Football Coach. “What Northwood did tonight was just unbelievable.”

Oldenburg’s team mates say what’s been most difficult is not being able to talk to their friend, so they ended the game with some words of encouragement they hope he will hear.

“I can’t wait for you to be back out here playing with me and the team and talking to us and I can’t believe that you’re still hurt, but I know you fighting,” Matkins said.

Oldenburg’s teammates and friends also created prayer bracelets to raise money for his medical expenses. They sold 500 already and have ordered 800 more.