Teacher fired after putting duct tape over students’ mouths, officials say

KILLEEN, TEXAS (CBS NEWS) — An elementary school substitute teacher in Texas was removed from the classroom after placing duct tape over the mouths of at least 10 students, according to a statement released Thursday by school officials and obtained by CBS News.

The statement says that three other students at a fifth-grade classroom at Maxdale Elementary School “put duct tape over their own mouths as a result of the substitute teacher’s actions. This incident continued for several minutes.”

Officials say all 13 students are OK and that the teacher was immediately removed from the classroom “as a result of this outrageous and unconscionable behavior.”

“As soon as school leaders learned of this incident, all 13 students were taken to the school nurse for observation and any treatment necessary. All 13 students are well and continued with their classes afterwards,” a school district spokesman said in a press release.

CBS affiliate KWTX-TV reports that Child Protective Services was notified and the school district will support any additional investigation by law enforcement authorities.

The statement from school officials says that parents were informed.

“The leadership of Maxdale Elementary School and the Killeen Independent School District are deeply saddened by this event. The principal has informed parents, and has reassured parents that the staff will continue to work hard to make sure every child at the campus is absolutely safe every day.”