RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The 32nd annual International Festival is set to take over the Raleigh Convention Center Oct. 20-22.

CBS North Carolina will be there as part of the three-day event that showcases cultures from across the globe.

Dance, music and food from more than 60 ethnic groups will fill the weekend.

There will be a bazaar-style shopping experience and children activities.

CBS North Carolina will have a booth where you can try out your hand at broadcasting! Stop by and say “hello!”

