Detour in place after crash closes I-40 west near Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash has closed Interstate 40 westbound near Garner on Friday night.

The wreck was reported just after 9 p.m. on I-40 at White Oak Road.

Authorities said initially said the left lane of I-40 was closed near exit 309 which is US 70.  However, live images from the scene show both westbound lanes are closed.

Law enforcement officers on the scene have set up a detour: Motorists should take Exit 309, US-70 East and continue on US-70 East to Exit 326, US-70 Business West. Follow US 70 Business West to re-access I-40 West.

Officials said the scene should be clear by 11:10 p.m.

