DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are trying to locate a missing teen girl who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Camren Gates was last seen by her family at her home on Keystone Place on Saturday, police said.

Police say she is black, stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has a mole on her right cheek, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information on where she is to call Cpl. A. Laeng at (919) 560-4582, ext. 29247.