Families of missing Cole Thomas, Leah Roberts to speak in Raleigh Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Right now in North Carolina there are more than 80 missing people — and there are even more across the southeast.

These cases, and also unsolved murders, are sparking a nationwide tour that’s stopping in Raleigh Friday morning.

The CUE Center for Missing Persons’ “On The Road To Remember” Missing Persons Tour will be in Raleigh today.

If you go to the North Carolina Missing Persons website, two of the names you’ll find are Leah Roberts and Cole Thomas.

Roberts was a North Carolina State University student who went on a cross country tour back in 2000. Her car was found in Washington state, but Roberts hasn’t been seen since.

Another face you’ll see is Cole Thomas’, who went missing in November 2016 in Benson.

While four men have been charged in Thomas’ death, his body hasn’t been found.

The families of both Roberts and Thomas will be in Raleigh today as the national tour begins. They will also be making a plea that people will continue to share their stories.

This is the thirteenth year that the tour has been held. The tour goes around the country, bringing awareness to missing children and adults.

The inspiration for the day came from Roberts’ disappearance.

The Roberts and Thomas families will be in downtown Raleigh at 10 a.m., sharing stories and awareness.

The tour will continue throughout the southeast over the next week.