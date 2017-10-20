IED detonates in Colonial Williamsburg, officials confirm

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – An investigation into a detonated improvised explosive device is underway in Williamsburg.

Investigators responded to a parking lot in Colonial Williamsburg, at South Boundary Street and Francis Street, at around 5 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call for a vehicle fire. When units arrived, they learned an explosion was confirmed as a detonation of an improvised explosive device. The device was located outside of a car parked in the lot.

Major Greg Riley with the Williamsburg Police Department said no one has been hurt and there was no damage to any of the vehicles in the parking lot.

Williamsburg Police say that units with Williamsburg Police, Williamsburg Fire, Colonial Williamsburg Public Safety, Newport News Police, Virginia State Police, the AFI and the FBI are on scene assisting.

Officers believe it was set off intentionally.

The section of Francis St. between South Boundary Street and South Henry will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic during the investigation.

This is a busy time in Williamsburg because it is homecoming weekend for William and Mary.