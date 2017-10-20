Man dies from rock thrown through car’s windshield

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Several teenagers are in custody for allegedly throwing a rock from an I-75 overpass, which smashed into a car windshield and killed a 32-year-old man.

The Genesee County sheriff confirmed to the NBC affiliate in Flint that the teens were in custody Friday, less than two days after the incident in Genesee County’s Vienna Township, about 80 miles north of Detroit.

Authorities say Kenneth White of Mount Morris was a passenger in the car that was hit. He was killed.

Four other vehicles were struck with large rocks or concrete chunks. Investigators say they believe the rocks may have been taken from another location.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County encouraged anyone with information to come forward. A $2,500 reward was offered.