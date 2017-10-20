Mild and dry through the weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More dry weather is expected right through the weekend. This is good news for folks heading to the North Carolina State Fair, but not good news for the moderate drought that has developed over central North Carolina that includes the Triangle, down to Sanford, and northward to the Virginia border.

Sunny skies will continue on Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Highs each day will generally be in the upper 70s. Our normal high this time of year is 72.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front on Tuesday. By Monday clouds will increase and showers will be possible later in the day. Tuesday has the best chance of showers along with a slight risk of a storm as the cold front moves through.

Behind the front, cooler air will move back in and highs will be only in the lower 60s by next Thursday.

Today will be sunny. The high will be 77. Winds will be northeast 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight will be clear. The overnight low will be 52. Winds will be calm.

Saturday will be sunny. The high will be 78. Winds will be east-southeast 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday Night will be clear. The overnight low will be 53. Winds will be light of southeast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 78; winds will be southeast 5 mph.

Monday will be become mostly cloudy with a PM shower possible. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 59. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely and a slight risk of a storm. The high will be 74, after a morning low of 62. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Wednesday will have decreasing clouds and be cooler. The high will be 66; after a morning low of 50.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool. The high will be 62, after a morning low of 44.

Next Friday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 68, after a morning low of 45.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9