New charges for NC man witnessed sexually assaulting 2 young girls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man who is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls at a park in Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood is facing more charges.

A witness reportedly saw a man, later identified as 43-year-old Ivan Dawkins, sexually assaulting two young girls Sunday night along the 1400-block of Armory Drive at Independence Park. The park is located between an elementary school and a preschool.

When police arrived they found Dawkins and the girls – ages 7 and 9 – nearby.

He was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child.

On Thursday, Dawkins was charged with first-degree statutory rape and performing a sex act as a “sub parent/custodian.” He was also charged with six more counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Detectives say at the time of the assault the young girls were in Dawkins’ care.