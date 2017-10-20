North Carolina high school football scores — Oct. 20

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A look at North Carolina high school football scores from around the state on Friday, Oct. 20.
Albemarle 47, South Davidson 20
Alexander Central 59, Hickory St. Stephens 21
Apex Middle Creek 41, Apex 6
Asheville Erwin 41, Enka 0
Asheville Reynolds 56, North Buncombe 14
Asheville Roberson 50, North Henderson 0
Asheville School 46, Charlotte Victory Christian 6
Belmont South Point 62, R-S Central 0
Boonville Starmount 31, North Wilkes 7
Burlington Cummings 45, Bartlett Yancey 28
Cape Fear 37, Fayetteville Pine Forest 21
Carrboro 26, Graham 21
Catawba Bandys 35, West Lincoln 23
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 39, Charlotte Berry Tech 12
Charlotte Catholic 48, Monroe Parkwood 7
Charlotte Christian 34, Charlotte Latin 0
Charlotte Country Day 31, Hickory Home School 12
Charlotte Harding 53, South Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Independence 35, Charlotte Garinger 21
Charlotte Mallard Creek 27, North Mecklenburg 18
Charlotte Myers Park 36, East Mecklenburg 16
Charlotte Providence 45, Charlotte Olympic 13
Charlotte Providence Day 42, Arden Christ School 25
Cherokee 18, Robbinsville 9
Clayton 35, Clayton Cleveland 13
Clinton 56, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
Community Christian 50, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 14
Concord Cannon 20, Concord First Assembly 7
Concord Robinson 21, Concord Cox Mill 13
Cornelius Hough 22, West Charlotte 7
Croatan 51, Lejeune 8
Durham Jordan 37, Cary Panther Creek 7
East Bladen def. East Columbus, forfeit
East Carteret 24, Pender County 6
East Rutherford 41, Forest City Chase 6
East Wake 28, West Johnston 0
East Wilkes 47, Ashe County 21
Eastern Alamance 34, Eden Morehead 0
Eastern Guilford 56, Southern Alamance 14
Edenton Holmes 49, Gates County 6
Elizabeth City Northeastern 49, Bertie County 6
Fayetteville Sanford 29, Hope Mills South View 28
Franklin 42, East Henderson 0
Franklinton 35, Northern Nash 14
Friendship 33, Holly Springs 20
Garner 26, Fuquay-Varina 10
Gastonia Huss 41, Gastonia Forestview 6
Goldsboro Rosewood 26, Rose Hill Union 14
Granville Central 21, Northern Vance 0
Gray’s Creek 21, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Greene Central 55, South Lenoir 0
Greensboro Dudley 28, Winston-Salem Parkland 12
Greensboro Page 48, High Point Central 0
Greensboro Smith 27, North Forsyth 24
Greenville Conley 49, Greenville Rose 13
Harnett Central 35, Western Harnett 20
Havelock 49, Jacksonville Northside 7
Hayesville 21, Andrews 9
Hendersonville 35, Canton Pisgah 29
Hertford County 63, Currituck County 23
Hickory 27, South Caldwell 23
Hickory Ridge 43, Matthews Butler 42
High Point Andrews 34, Providence Grove 15
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 43, Mint Hill Rocky River 20
Jacksonville 47, Swansboro 0
Kannapolis Brown 28, Northwest Cabarrus 15
Kernersville Glenn 35, Davie County 17
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 47, Pasquotank County 0
Kings Mountain 15, Lawndale Burns 0
Lee County 68, Cameron Union Pines 0
Lenoir Hibriten 62, East Burke 15
Lexington 27, South Rowan 12
Lincolnton 53, Lake Norman Charter 14
Manteo 49, Perquimans 0
Mayodan McMichael 31, Person 16
Monroe 21, Monroe Piedmont 20
Monroe Sun Valley 42, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 13
Mooresboro Jefferson 26, Bessemer City 14
Mooresville 45, Huntersville Hopewell 0
Morrisville Green Hope 31, Durham Riverside 14
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 48, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 18
Mt. Pleasant 43, Marshville Forest Hills 6
Newton Foard 28, Valdese Draughn 13
Newton-Conover 49, North Lincoln 6
North Davidson 59, Central Davidson 0
North Duplin 40, Princeton 39, OT
North Edgecombe 40, Northwest Halifax 18
North Johnston 25, North Pitt 12
North Lenoir 22, Ayden-Grifton 18
North Stanly 35, North Rowan 7
North Surry 41, East Bend Forbush 7
Northampton County 46, Gaston KIPP Pride 8
Northern Durham 16, Durham Hillside 15
Oxford Webb 23, Louisburg 14
Pinetown Northside 16, Chocowinity Southside 12
Pittsboro Northwood 21, Orange 20
Plymouth 38, Camden County 0
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 41, Raleigh Broughton 17
Raleigh Leesville Road 30, Southeast Raleigh 27
Raleigh Ravenscroft 22, Village Christian 19
Raleigh Sanderson 21, Raleigh Millbrook 17
Randleman 45, Trinity 0
Red Springs 18, Fairmont 12
Richmond County 49, Lumberton 27
Robersonville South Creek 51, Jones County 6
Rockingham County 26, Northern Guilford 21
Rocky Mount Academy 39, Kinston Parrott Academy 36
Rocky Point Trask 47, Holly Ridge Dixon 21
Salemburg Lakewood 48, Newton Grove Hobbton 0
Salisbury 27, East Davidson 17
Scotland 47, Southern Pines Pinecrest 28
Shelby 51, East Gaston 6
Shelby Crest 49, North Gaston 13
South Central Pitt 40, New Bern 13
South Columbus 43, South Robeson 12
South Granville 37, Bunn 26
South Iredell 63, East Rowan 20
South Stanly 47, Chatham Central 0
South Stokes 11, Kernersville McGuinness 7
SouthWest Edgecombe 21, Farmville Central 7
Southern Lee 28, Erwin Triton 20
Southern Nash 56, Wilson Hunt 7
Southwest Onslow 49, Richlands 0
Spring Lake Overhills 45, Fayetteville Westover 8
St. Pauls 41, West Bladen 20
Statesville 34, China Grove Carson 30
Swain County 29, Murphy 27
Swannanoa C.D. Owen 35, Avery County 10
Sylva Smoky Mountain 28, Brevard 21
Tarboro 62, Riverside Martin 0
Thomasville 28, West Davidson 12
Trinity Wheatmore 15, Eastern Randolph 14
Wake Forest 42, Rolesville 6
Wake Forest Heritage 28, Knightdale 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 63, Goldsboro 20
Warsaw Kenan 47, Newton Grove Midway 0
Watauga County 61, McDowell County 17
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 27, Weddington 24
Waynesville Tuscola 41, West Henderson 20
Wendell Corinth Holders 21, Raleigh Wakefield 7
West Brunswick 35, Topsail 7
West Caldwell 44, Morganton Freedom 42
West Carteret 49, Jacksonville White Oak 14
West Craven 25, Kinston 23
West Iredell 36, Claremont Bunker Hill 28
West Montgomery 54, North Moore 0
West Stokes 47, Surry Central 21
Western Alamance 38, Northeast Guilford 0
Whiteville 57, West Columbus 0
Wilmington Hoggard 50, North Brunswick 0
Wilmington Laney 36, South Brunswick 0
Wilmington New Hanover 37, Wilmington Ashley 0
Wilson Fike 17, Rocky Mount 10
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 17, Southwest Guilford 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/