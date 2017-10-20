Parents react after teen shot at Rocky Mount High baseball practice

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are investigating how a 15-year-old student at the high school was shot.

The Nash-Rocky Mount Public School System said the incident happened while the teen was warming up for baseball practice late Thursday afternoon.

“It should not happen. Kids should be able to get out there and play ball and not have to worry about being shot,” said Brenda McRoy, a grandparent.

Police said the victim reported hearing a distant popping noise and then felt pain in his neck.

The school district said coaches didn’t realize it was a bullet that struck the teen. Still, he was taken to the hospital and police were called.

He was later released and the student went home but wasn’t feeling well, according to police. It was on a second trip to the hospital that doctors discovered the teen’s wound was from a gunshot.

“You just get more concerned about your child each day,” said Takina Hart, a parent.

Hart’s son is a student at Rocky Mount Senior High. She said this shooting is part of a bigger problem.

“My son has lost six of his school friends since he’s been at Rocky Mount Senior High. This is just over the last year,” Hart explained.

According to police, no incidents were reported at the school before to or during the shooting.

Authorities are looking into reports of people riding ATVs near the school and possibly hunting.

“I’m not sure its a known hunting area,” Dr. Patricia Hollingsworth, the chief communications officer for the school district said.

Hollingsworth said the district made two robo calls to alert parents. The principal also spoke with the parents of the student who was injured.

The injured teen is doing better, but Hollingsworth couldn’t say when he’d return to school.