RDU International adds new airline – Virgin America

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – As the Triangle continues to grow, Raleigh-Durham International Airport is trying to keep up.

It added a new airline Friday – Virgin America now flies in and out of RDU.

Alex Munster was excited to be one of the passengers on the inaugural flight, Friday.

“Just the convenience of being able to be able to go nonstop,” he said.

Virgin America will have daily non-stop flights between the Triangle and San Francisco.

“The airport wants to connect Triangle travelers to the people and people they care about most,” RDU’s VP of Communications and Community Affairs Kristie VanAuken said. “What we know is that there’s a great community of interest on both sides- both on the West Coast, the Bay area, and then also in the Raleigh-Durham region.”

While this is the airport’s 10th airline, it will be its second airline to offer the daily flights to the Bay Area. VanAuken said it’s helping the airport achieve its goals of growth.

She told CBS North Carolina, “Vision 2040 Master Plan is really what’s going to get us there. It’s all about new gates, and new amenities, new ways for travelers to experience their flight through RDU.

Airport officials believe it’s needed, with more people moving to the area every day.

“We feel like we are poised to respond to the growth of this region and this region grows really fast,” VanAuken said.

As for Munester, a regular flier, he’s excited about the additions at the airport and in the community.

“Build it, and they will come,” he said. “I think it’s great. Competition is going to drive down price, hopefully.”

RDU officials also hinted at even more non-stop flights being added in the near future.