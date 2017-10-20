Rocky Mount High student hit with ‘small projectile’ at school, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Rocky Mount Senior High School student was hit in the neck with a “small projectile” Thursday afternoon, police said.

The 15-year-old student was practicing baseball just before 4 p.m. on the school’s campus when he told police he hear popping noises. The student then felt pain in his neck, police said.

The student was taken to UNC Nash Hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening wound.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is seeking information from any witness who may have been in the area at the time of this incident. Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Lt. Seighman at 252-972-1455. You may also utilize Text-A-Tip by texting RMPOL and your message to CRIMES (274637); your text completely anonymous.