Salvation Army of Durham holding $1 yard sale today, Saturday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Bargain hunters across the Triangle can find a real deal this weekend at the Salvation Army of Durham’s $1 yard sale that kicks off this morning.

The price tag is low but the expectation is high that neighbors and friends will come out and support the organization. The yard sale is an effort to provide community services to Durham and to keep various programs funded.

Employees and volunteers spent time Thursday prepping for the massive yard sale.

Like many events such as this, shoppers can expect to find knickknacks and maybe even some treasured piece that will complete their home.

The money raised from the dollar sale will go toward the organization’s emergency fund, food pantry, plus the Boys and Girls Club after school literacy and summer programs.

The yard sale begins at 8 a.m. and lasts through Saturday.

The Salvation Army of Durham is located at 909 Liberty St. at N. Alston Avenue.