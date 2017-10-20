Thousands expected at Fayetteville’s Dogwood Festival

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)- It’s part two of one of the biggest festivals in Fayetteville.

Thousands are expected tonight at the Dogwood Festival.

The festival is full of food trucks, concerts, haunted houses and haunted tours.

Organizers spent the day getting ready for a crowd of more than 40,000 people who are expected to show up over the course of the festival.

The festival runs through Saturday.

Organizers say it costs them a little more than $50,000 in donations to bring it all together, but it’s free to get in.

You do have to pay for some activities, but organizers say your money will help disabled veterans.

“We give a portion of our proceeds back to non-profit organizations who help us do the event, for example the folks that are doing the haunted house a portion of those proceeds are going back to a group which is a non-profit organizations that helps disabled veterans,” said Dogwood Festival Executive Director Carrie King.

The gates just opened at 5 p.m. Friday.

The festival closes at 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.