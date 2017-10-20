Warrantless ICE arrest of man inside house now under investigation

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A video taken by a man remodeling a house in Oregon shows federal immigration agents arresting his co-worker, even though they acknowledged they lacked a warrant to enter the home.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it’s now investigating the Thursday incident near Beaverton, Oregon. The agency said the arrested man, later identified as Carlos Bolanos, has been released.

Spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe said the matter has also been referred to watchdog groups both within ICE and in its parent department in Washington.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, O’Keefe said,

The alien at issue has been released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody pending further investigation regarding the circumstances of his arrest, and the matter has been referred to the ICE Officer of Professional Responsibility and the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General. The Agency is reviewing this incident.

Mat Dos Santos, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon, said the video has enough information to show significant wrongdoing by the federal agents.

George Cardenas, who shot the video and posted it on Facebook, repeatedly told the officers he had not invited them inside and that they were breaking the law.

