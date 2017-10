WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) – The Warsaw Fire Department is working to contain a large fire burning in the woods in Duplin County off Perry Rivenbark Road.

The fire was first reported around 9 a.m. Saturday as smoke filled the air.

Authorities say they are working to protect structures in the area.

Warsaw Fire officials say the fire has burned around 50 acres so far.

Warsaw Fire along with the Wild Land task force are battling the fire.