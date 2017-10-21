Driver that caused wrong-way I-40 crash faces DWI charge, officials say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a car that crossed the median on Interstate 40 Friday night and collided with another car is facing a DWI charge, officials said.

The wreck, which closed westbound traffic for nearly two hours, was reported just after 9 p.m. on I-40 at White Oak Road.

The crash happened when a red Honda Accord heading east crossed the median and hit a Dodge Challenger traveling westbound, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Two other cars were hit by debris during the wreck. Three people were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries for treatment, according to troopers.

Officials closed all westbound lanes as a result of the wreck. The highway did not reopen until about 10:50 p.m. Friday night.

The driver of the Honda Accord was charged with DWI and reckless driving.