Dry weekend, wet by Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —More dry weather is expected right through the weekend. This is good news for folks heading to the North Carolina State Fair; but not good news for the moderate drought that has developed over central North Carolina that includes the Triangle, down to Sanford, and northward to the Virginia border.

Sunny skies will continue on Saturday with mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Highs each day highs will generally be in the upper 70s. Our normal high this time of year is 71.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front on Tuesday. By Monday clouds will increase and a late day shower will be possible. Showers with some scattered storms will become likely on Tuesday as the cold front moves through. Hopefully a decent amount of rain will fall, right now amounts will average over a half of inch with some areas getting closer to an inch.

Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move back in; and highs will be only in the lower 60s by next Thursday with lows back into the lower 40s.

Heading into next weekend, some milder air will move in for Friday with highs back to about 70 under mostly sunny skies.

Today will be sunny. The high will be 78. Winds will be east-southeast 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight will be clear. The overnight low will be 53. Winds will be light from the southeast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 78. Winds will be southeast around 5 mph.

Sunday Night will be fair. The overnight low will be 57. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Monday will become mostly cloudy with a late day shower possible. The high will be 78; winds will be southeast 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers and scattered storms likely. The high will be 74, after a morning low of 64. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Wednesday will have decreasing clouds and be cooler. The high will be 64; after a morning low of 50.

Thursday will be sunny and cool. The high will be 62, after a morning low of 42.

Friday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 70, after a morning low of 45.

Next Saturday will be partly sunny with a risk of a PM shower. The high will be 71, after a morning low of 54. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

