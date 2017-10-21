Juvenile dies after ‘physical disturbance’ reported in Fayetteville hotel, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating a homicide after a juvenile was found unresponsive in a hotel and later died Saturday morning.

The incident was reported at about 10:25 a.m. Saturday as a domestic disturbance at Fairfield Inn & Suites along the 4200 block of Ramsey Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Police said that a 911 call indicated a guest of the hotel heard a “physical disturbance” taking place on the third floor of the hotel, police said.

When police arrived, they found an “unresponsive juvenile” in a third-floor hotel room, a police news release said.

The juvenile was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where the person later died.

A person of interest is in custody, police said.

No other details were available, but police said the incident did not involve a shooting.

Anyone with any information regarding the homicide is asked to contact Detective J. Hall with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-2934 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).