NC car passenger runs from traffic stop, drops cocaine, police say

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) — Police say a man ran from officers at a traffic stop and dropped 32 grams of crack cocaine Friday evening.

Randy Lewis Watts, 38, of Hickory, was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine and resisting an officer. He was a passenger in the car at the traffic stop, according to police.

Newton police say they saw the car’s driver, Bryan Gachet Moses, 38, go into a Walmart on Northwest Blvd in Newton. Moses had an outstanding warrant.

Moses left the store and officers stopped him at the intersection of Northwest Blvd and West 15 Street. At the stop, they identified Watts as his passenger.

Police say while they were arresting Moses for his outstanding warrant, Watts ran. Officers were able to catch and arrest him.

Watts was given a $25,000 secured bond. He will appear in court Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

